Lakewood Cultural Center Presents Esteemed Chamber Ensemble, Trio Bohémo

Experience an evening of unparalleled classical music as the esteemed chamber ensemble, Trio Bohémo, brings its dynamic performance to the Lakewood Cultural Center at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 13.

Described as playing with “precision, dedication and a spark of magic” by the renowned Aulakonzerte Göttingen, this award-winning Czech piano trio has emerged as a force on the international chamber music scene. Within just five years, the trio has become recognized as extraordinary among the next wave of rising European ensembles.

The Lakewood Cultural Center Presents season offers a series of performances scheduled through April 2026. Create a subscription package of four or more performances and enjoy special discounts. Season and individual tickets are now on sale.