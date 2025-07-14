Lakewood Cultural Center Launches 2025–26 Season With Lineup of Music, Theater, and Holiday Cheer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Lakewood Cultural Center has announced its full 2025–26 season lineup, with season ticket packages now available for purchase. The series, titled Lakewood Cultural Center Presents, features 13 performances from September 2025 through April 2026, highlighting a diverse roster of International Artists, local favorites, and cross-genre experiences—from jazz and rock tributes to multimedia storytelling and holiday spectaculars.

Patrons can build their own season ticket package by selecting four or more performances, with discounts available for subscribers. Single tickets go on sale August 1.

“Lakewood Cultural Center offers all the amenities of a larger center, with the up-close and personal feel of a more intimate setting,” said Rita Sommers, Cultural Center Administrator. “We invite audiences to experience world-renowned artists, right in their neighborhood.”

Season Highlights Include:

Jazz pianist and Boulder native Lao Tizer returns in September with his energetic, genre-bending band.

In December, The (Broadway Hollywood) Holiday Songbook brings a high-energy revue of winter classics from “Deck the Halls” to “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

February features The Langston Hughes Project, a dynamic multimedia performance blending poetry, jazz, and history that was named “Live Experience of the Year” at the Jazz FM Awards in London.

Additional programming includes performances by top acoustic instrumentalists, genre-blending classical ensembles, and beloved local artists, offering audiences a vibrant mix of entertainment across genres.