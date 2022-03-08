Ken Jeong & Joel McHale Announced at Bellco Theatre, September 10

The Zarlengo Foundation presents Ken Jeong & Joel McHale at Bellco Theatre on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 8pm. Tickets range from $59.95 to $99.95 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10am at AXS.com.

Proceeds will benefit The Zarlengo Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that supports schools and programs for learning disabled children in Colorado. Proceeds from the event will be used for scholarships, classroom resources, teacher training, and supporting the Zarlengo Foundation Learning Evaluation Center at Havern School.

Since its inception, the foundation has contributed $1,400,000 to education-related causes in the Denver area. For additional information about The Zarlengo Foundation, please visit http://www.zarlengofoundation.org. For information on sponsorship packages, please contact Kathryn Zarlengo at 303-357-5633 / katie@zarlengofoundation.org.

Actor, producer, writer and comedian Ken Jeong has established himself as one of today's top comedic stars. Jeong has gone on to star in several memorable roles such as the mobster "Mr. Chow" in The Hangover. Jeong can be seen as a judge on the FOX hit celebrity reality singing competition "The Masked Singer."

Joel McHale is an actor, comedian and television host. McHale is best known for his starring role on the hit comedy series Community, which ended its sixth season on Yahoo! after five seasons on NBC. In 2015, he wrapped the final season of E! Network's The Soup, in which he satirized pop culture and current events.