Kelsey Cook To Perform At Comedy Works Larimer Square September 25–27

Comedy Works Larimer Square will present stand-up comedian Kelsey Cook September 25–27, 2025. Tickets are $30 and available now.

Known for her quick wit and sharp observations, Cook has built a devoted following by turning her most embarrassing moments into hilarious, relatable conversations. Her one-hour special The Hustler was released on YouTube in 2023 and has already garnered more than 2.6 million views. She has performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, This Is Not Happening, NBC’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh, MTV’s Greatest Party Story Ever, and CBS’s After Midnight.

Cook also co-hosts the podcast Pretend Problems with Chad Daniels and stars in the foosball web series Wrists of Fury, where she hustles unsuspecting comedians as a world champion foosball player.

Performance Schedule

Thursday, September 25 at 7:30pm

Friday, September 26 at 7:30pm & 9:45pm

Saturday, September 27 at 7:30pm & 9:45pm