Kelsey Cook Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square This Month

Kelsey Cook recently shot her new half-hour special for season 2 of Unprotected Sets on Epix. She can also be seen on A Little Late with Lilly Singh. Kelsey made her late night debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and her Comedy Central debut on This is Not Happening. Other appearances include AXS TV Presents Gotham Comedy Live, Punchline and Laughs on FOX, Uproarious on FUSE, and Greatest Party Story Ever on MTV.

She has spent the last four years touring in over 60 cities across the country with Jim Norton. Kelsey splits her time between LA and New York. She is a regular guest on the Jim and Sam Show on SiriusXM.

Kelsey co-hosts the Self-Helpless podcast with fellow comedians, Taylor Tomlinson and Delanie Fischer. It is regularly on the iTunes Top Comedy Charts and has featured guests like Brian Regan, Bert Kreischer, Nikki Glaser and Gad Elmaleh.

Comedy Works is pleased to announce that Kelsey Cook will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square:

Thursday, June 16 / 8:00 PM / $15.00

Friday, June 17/ 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $23.00

Saturday, June 18 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $23.00

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com