Kathleen Madigan Adds Second Show At Paramount Theatre

Comedian Kathleen Madigan will bring her national HOT DOGS & ANGELS TOUR, presented by SiriusXM, to Paramount Theatre on November 2nd. A 2nd show has been added at 9:30pm due to demand. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 26th at 4pm. Madigan continues her nonstop tour playing to diehard fans, new and old, with stops in cities across the country. Says Madigan, "I LOVE the road. I don't know what would happen if I stayed in one place for more than a week and at this point I'm not sure I wanna find out."

Madigan has captured the dedication of audiences and critics alike. A true master of her craft, The Boston Globe describes Kathleen as sounding "like she could be talking off the top of her head and teeing up new material at the same time." In addition to two one hour specials currently on NETFLIX, she has recently appeared on such comedy fan-favorite series as Comedy Central's This Is Not Happening and Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, with Seinfeld offering "She's small, practical and fun. She makes a lot of sense, but not too much sense, just enough to be hilarious"

Kathleen's standup album "Bothering Jesus," from the Netflix special of the same name, was released on 800 Pound Gorilla Records in 2018 and is the highest selling release of any comedy album since 2014. It debuted on the Billboard 200 Album Chart, on The Nielson SoundScan Comedy Charts at #1, and on The Billboard Comedy Charts at #1. "Bothering Jesus" is Madigan's sixth comedy album and third special currently available on Netflix.

To download "Bothering Jesus" click here: https://800PGR.lnk.to/BotheringJesusPR

"one of the best comics working today" - Lewis Black

"Madigan is that rare comic who has been in the business for decades and is still most well-known for stand-up comedy.....That singular dedication to the craft shows in both the evolution of her material over the years and the way she can make a complicated joke with a hidden nub of wisdom seem both effortless and offhand." - Chicago Tribune

Madigan is a staple on the late-night circuit, with over 25 appearances on The Tonight Show, and multiple appearances on The Stephen Colbert Show, Letterman, and Conan. She has performed internationally at festivals in theaters in Ireland, England, Hong Kong, Australia and has filmed six Montreal Gala Shows at The Montreal Just For Laughs Festival for CBC TV. She's won the American Comedy Award for "Best Female Comedian" and the Phyllis Diller award for "Best Female Comedian," and has done multiple USO tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Madigan is an advocate and fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis and Autism.

Originally from St. Louis, Missouri, she splits her time between Los Angeles and home in the Ozarks.

For more information and links to purchase tickets visit www.KathleenMadigan.com.





