SECRET CIRCUS MUSICAL Set for Denver Rise Comedy This April

THE SECRET CIRCUS MUSICAL, an original touring family production, will play two performances in Denver at Denver Rise Comedy on April 4 and April 5, 2026 at 5 p.m.

The musical invites audiences under the “Big Top” for a theatrical experience that blends circus performance with storytelling and music. Featuring tightrope walkers, jugglers, dancing puppets, and accordion-playing clowns, the production centers on a group of performers who channel their emotions into entertainment while avoiding the watchful eyes of the “Feeling Police.”

Designed as an all-ages event, THE SECRET CIRCUS MUSICAL explores themes of self-expression and individuality, encouraging audiences to embrace the qualities that make them unique.

Performances take place at Denver Rise Comedy on April 4 and April 5 at 5 p.m.