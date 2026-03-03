My Shows
SECRET CIRCUS MUSICAL Set for Denver Rise Comedy This April

Touring all-ages production plays this April.

By: Mar. 03, 2026
THE SECRET CIRCUS MUSICAL, an original touring family production, will play two performances in Denver at Denver Rise Comedy on April 4 and April 5, 2026 at 5 p.m.

The musical invites audiences under the “Big Top” for a theatrical experience that blends circus performance with storytelling and music. Featuring tightrope walkers, jugglers, dancing puppets, and accordion-playing clowns, the production centers on a group of performers who channel their emotions into entertainment while avoiding the watchful eyes of the “Feeling Police.”

Designed as an all-ages event, THE SECRET CIRCUS MUSICAL explores themes of self-expression and individuality, encouraging audiences to embrace the qualities that make them unique.

Performances take place at Denver Rise Comedy on April 4 and April 5 at 5 p.m.





