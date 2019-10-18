Jimmy O. Yang Comes to Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Jimmy O. Yang is an actor, stand-up comedian and writer.

Jimmy has had very memorable roles in films and television alike. He played "Bernard Tai" in Crazy Rich Asians and currently stars as "Jian Yang" on the Emmy-nominated HBO series Silicon Valley. He made his feature film debut on Peter Berg's Patriot's Day, alongside Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Bacon. Other film credits include Life of the Party, The Happytime Murders, El Camino Christmas, and the upcoming film The Opening Act.

As a comedian, Jimmy performed stand-up on The Arsenio Hall Show and received a rare standing ovation. He is also the author of his memoir titled How to American: An Immigrant's Guide to Disappointing Your Parents.

*VIP tickets available! VIP ticket holders receive reserved seating (7th row, unless you dine at Lucy restaurant) and a post-show meet & greet

Comedy Works is pleased to announce that Jimmy O. Yang will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Friday, October 25 | 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM | GA: $28.00 *VIP: $50.00

Saturday, October 26 | 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM | GA: $28.00 *VIP: $50.00

Enjoy preferred seating when you dine with us at Lucy Restaurant. Reservations: 720-274-6868

Advance tickets are available. Visit ComedyWorks.com or call 720-274-6800.





