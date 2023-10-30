Jay Pharoah to Performa at Comedy Works South at the Landmark in November

Jay Pharoah to Performa at Comedy Works South at the Landmark in November

Jay Pharoah will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Friday, November 3 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00, and Saturday, November 4 / 7:15 & 9:45 PM / $30.00.

Pharoah most recently starred in the biopic Spinning Gold as Cecil Homes. He also starred in the Toronto International Film Festival triumph, The Blackening as Shawn.  

In the last few years, Pharoah has appeared in Comedy Central's Out Of Office alongside Ken Jeong and Oscar Nuñez and in the independent comedy Mort in Sherman Oaks with Lucy Hale and Jim Gaffigan. He starred in Netflix's Resort to Love with Cristina Milian for producer Alicia Keys and in the Lionsgate thriller Private Property.

On the small screen, Pharoah starred as “J.J. Evans” in ABC's Emmy Award-winning Live in Front of a Studio Audience version of All i the Family and Good Times. He currently hosts and produces the Nickelodeon hit gameshow Unfiltered.

Best known for his his spot-on impressions, Pharoah spent six seasons as a cast member on NBC's Saturday Night Live. In 2017, he shifted to his first leading role as ‘Floyd Mooney' in Showtime's White Famous. 

Additional film and television credits include Sony Picture's animated feature The Mitchells Vs. The Machines, Steven Soderbergh's Unsane, Universal's animated feature Sing, CBS Films' Get a Job, CBS's All Access's Remote, FOX Searchlight's Lola Versus, FOX's Family Guy, FOX's The Simpsons, Netflix's Bojack Horseman, and Cartoon Network's Robot Chicken.

Jay released his first EP titled Spittin Image in August 2021. The tracks are a marriage between Jay's spot-on impressions and his love of songwriting and rapping.  All songs are written by Jay and produced by Andrew Hypes.

Advance tickets available. Visit Click Here

Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant.

For reservations visit LucyRestaurant.com/reservations




