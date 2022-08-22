Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JR De Guzman Announced Ar Comedy Works Larimer Square, August 25 - 27

Combining music and comedy, JR De Guzman serenades the audience into laughter with songs, jokes, and stories of traveling the world, life after college, and family. 

Aug. 22, 2022  

JR De Guzman Announced Ar Comedy Works Larimer Square, August 25 - 27

Comedy Works has announced that JR De Guzman will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

Combining music and comedy, JR De Guzman serenades the audience into laughter with songs, jokes, and stories of traveling the world, life after college, and family.

JR has entertained all over the world, having performed at countless international shows including Stand-Up Tokyo and ROR Comedy in Japan, the Jokers Ball in Indonesia, the Badaboom Comedy Series in Amsterdam, and the Edmonton Comedy Festival. He has opened for Tim Allen, Margaret Cho, and Paul Mooney.

You can catch JR's quarter hour Netflix special on The Comedy Lineup. His debut album Dual Citizen, which debuted #1 on iTunes and Billboard, can be heard on Sirius XM Radio's Laugh's USA.

Winner of 2016 Stand-up NBC and named as a prestigious "New Face" at Just for Laughs 2017, JR has appeared on Coming to the Stage Season 2 on Hulu, Comedy Central's Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City, and MTV's Acting Out.

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.


