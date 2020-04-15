HAMILTON On Sale at Denver Center April 20

Producer Jeffrey Seller and the Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced today that single tickets for HAMILTON go on sale to the public, online only, Monday, April 20 at 10:00 a.m. MDT at denvercenter.org/Hamilton.

HAMILTON returns to The Buell Theatre August 12-October 4, 2020 as an added attraction to the 2019/20 season. Please note that tickets will not be available via phone or walk-up box office sales. For a full FAQ, visit denvercenter.org/Hamilton.

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight (8) tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $69 to $169 with a select number of $299 premium seats available for all performances. There will also be a lottery for a limited number of $10 seats for all performances. Lottery details will be announced closer to the engagement. Please visit denvercenter.org/Hamilton regularly for additional details as they become available.

Please be advised that the Denver Center for the Performing Arts - denvercenter.org/Hamilton - is the ONLY authorized ticket provider for HAMILTON in Denver. Ticket buyers purchasing tickets from a ticket broker or any third party run the risk of overpaying and/or purchasing illegitimate tickets. Patrons should be aware that the DCPA is unable to reprint/replace lost or stolen tickets and are unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance. Patrons found in violation of the DCPA Ticket Purchase and Sale Terms and Policies may have all of their tickets cancelled.

Jeffrey Seller notes, "It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people that are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Denver engagement should be made through denvercenter.org/Hamilton."

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

