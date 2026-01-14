The Squirrel Nut Zippers to Commemorate HOT Album With Event at the Stanley Hotel

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This March, the doors of the legendary Stanley Hotel will swing open for a weekend that can't be repeated, recreated, or relived. To mark the 30th anniversary of their breakthrough album Hot, the Squirrel Nut Zippers are taking over the hotel that inspired The Shining for an immersive, no-holds-barred celebration - and when it's over, it's over for good.

Taking place Friday and Saturday, March 20-21, this exclusive weekend brings fans inside a world of vintage jazz, haunted glamour, and New Orleans-style revelry as part of the band's "In The Afterlife" Tour. Tickets and hotel packages are strictly limited, and once they're gone, this chapter of Zippers history closes forever.

The weekend ignites Friday night with In The Afterlife, a full-scale, 30th anniversary performance celebrating Hot - the album that defied genres, topped the Billboard 200 for 51 weeks, and cemented the Zippers as one of the most singular bands of their era. Later that night, hotel guests are invited deeper into the madness as the Stanley transforms into a Late Night New Orleans Throw Down - a sweat-soaked, horn-blasting French Quarter-style party that won't happen anywhere else.

Saturday morning kicks off for hotel guests with a New Orleans Jazz Brunch, featuring members of the Zippers performing as The Storyville Allstars, bringing the spirit of the Crescent City to the Rocky Mountains. Guests will enjoy a rare daytime set complete with Bloody Marys and food followed by an exclusive meet-and-greet (for hotel guests only). Saturday night closes the weekend with one final In The Afterlife performance - the last chance to experience this anniversary show in its full, immersive form.

Adding to the once-only nature of the weekend, attendees will also experience special screenings of newly restored Fleischer Studios cartoons, featuring iconic works from Max Fleischer - a major influence on the band's surreal, vintage aesthetic. These screenings are exclusive to the Stanley Hotel event.

Fans will also have access to limited-edition, event-only merchandise, including posters, apparel, and vinyl celebrating the 30th anniversary of Hot. These items will not be sold online or anywhere else.

"The Stanley Hotel has its ghosts, and we've got ours," said bandleader Jimbo Mathus. "The spirits of old New Orleans, the 'Blue Angel,' the 'Ghost of Stephen Foster' - they're all coming out for this one. This isn't something we'll ever do again. Expect the unexpected, and don't wait."

Originally recorded at Kingsway Studio in New Orleans (owned by Daniel Lanois), Hot produced enduring tracks like "Put a Lid On It," "Blue Angel," and the era-defining hit "Hell," which continues to find new audiences through pop culture moments like Wednesday (2025) and Lucifer (2021).

For longtime fans - and for anyone who loves the sound, style, and spirit of New Orleans' golden era - this is more than a concert. It's an experience, a gathering, and a celebration that will only exist for one weekend at one of America's most iconic hotels.