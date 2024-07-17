Ghost Files Live Tour Comes to the Paramount Theatre in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedy Works Entertainment and Paramount Theatre will present Ghost Files Live! on Thursday, September 5th. Show time will be 7:30PM, doors at 6:30PM.

Tickets to see Ghost Files Live! are priced from $35-65 and are subject to additional fees. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday, July 19th at 10:00AM at www.ParamountDenver.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Ghost Files Live! will be bringing the thrill of ghost hunting to Paramount Theatre for a special screening of a neverbefore-seen episode of Ghost Files! Audience members will be able to join hosts Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej after the screening for exclusive behind the scenes stories, a little Too Many Spirits, an audience Q&A, and even a live ghost hunting demonstration!

The Ghoul Boys, Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej, are the dynamic duo behind Ghost Files, Watcher Entertainment's hit paranormal investigation show. In each episode, supernatural believer Ryan and his skeptical friend Shane attempt to capture convincing evidence in the world's most haunted locations, in a quest to prove the paranormal to be real once and for all… or not.

Ryan and Shane are the creators and hosts of many of the shows on Watcher including, Mystery Files, Puppet History, Are You Scared and Weird and/or Wonderful World. Previously the two met at BuzzFeed where they created and hosted BuzzFeed Unsolved franchise, which has amassed over 1.4 billion views. Watcher's full library of shows can be found at www.WatcherTV.com or www.YouTube.com/watcher.

