Fahim Anwar Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, February 23 - 25

Fahim Anwar is a Los Angeles-based stand-up comedian, actor and writer.

Feb. 20, 2023  

Comedy Works has announced that Fahim Anwar will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

Fahim Anwar is a Los Angeles-based stand-up comedian, actor and writer. Fresh off the release of his second stand-up special Hat Trick filmed at the world Famous Comedy Store, The New York Times has listed Fahim as a "Most Promising Future Star."

He's appeared on Conan, Late Night With Seth Meyers and performed at the prestigious Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal. His recent film / TV credits include Whiskey Tango Foxtrot opposite Tina Fey, Neighbors and Drunk History to name a few. Fahim served as head writer and starred on a sketch show special for Comedy Central with his comedy group Goatface which includes Hasan Minhaj from The Daily Show, Aristotle Athiras of SNL and Asif Ali of Wandavision. Off the success of the sketch show special, Fahim was named by Variety Magazine as one of 2019 Comics to Watch, and was invited to be a guest on the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast as well as WTF with Marc Maron.




February 20, 2023

February 20, 2023

February 20, 2023

February 17, 2023

February 16, 2023

