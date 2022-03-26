Edward W. Hardy, Georgina Escobar, and More Will Present at UNCO's First Arts Equity Summit

The College of Performing and Visual Arts at the University of Northern Colorado is holding its first-ever Arts Equity Summit! UNC students, faculty, and staff will come together with several guest artists from across the country for a day of workshops, discussions, and performances that explore issues of equity in the arts.

Acclaimed artists include Edward W. Hardy (Off-Broadway Composer and Violinist), Georgina Escobar (Playwright and Director), Cris Dirksen (Cellist and Singer-Songwriter), Hideaki Tsuitsui (Lighting Designer), Ilana Morgan (Dance Professor), Xaiver Gilmore (Interdisciplinary Artist and Producer), and UNC student presenters Anne Adele Blassingame, Angel Garcia, and Zeah Loren.

All members of the UNC campus community are welcome to attend. No registration or RSVP is required, so simply join the Vimeo links found below in the schedule for virtual sessions or come to UNC Campus Commons directly to attend in-person sessions.

"Through lectures, concerts, listening sessions, and opportunities for reflection and connection, we aim both to celebrate our support of equity in the arts and to inspire students, faculty, and staff towards more equitable practices and ways of existing in their respective fields. We hope to provide resources, amplify voices, foster awareness, empower action, and create momentum for continuous growth." - From the University of Northern Colorado's Mission Statement.

Visit https://arts.unco.edu/arts-equity/ for more information.