Dylan Carlino to Perform at Comedy Works Downtown at Larimer Square

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dylan Carlino will perform at Comedy Works Downtown at Larimer Square on Friday June 20 and Saturday June 21.

Named the funniest person in Austin in 2023, Dylan Carlino is a hilariously funny comedian, writer and actor w/ a genuinely unique point of view. After beginning his career in the Berkshires, he spent several years in Portland, OR before moving to Austin, TX where he's quickly become one of the best comedians in the hottest comedy scene in the country.

Dylan's been featured in multiple festivals including the Mass Moca Comedy Festival, the Moontower Comedy Festival and he was one of the new comics presented by Netflix is a Joke in their "Featuring..." showcase in 2024. Dylan also host's the podcast, Some of This is Bad, w/ comedian Colton Dowling.

Comments