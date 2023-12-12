Dude Dad's On Thin Ice Comedy Tour is Coming to Pikes Peak Center in June

Comedy Works Entertainment and Pikes Peak Center will present DUDE DAD'S ON THIN ICE TOUR coming to Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 7:30pm.

Tickets are $29.50 - $45.00 plus applicable fees. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $59.50 plus applicable fees which include premium seating and a post-show meet and greet.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15th at 10:00am at Click Here.

ABOUT DUDE DAD:

Taylor Calmus AKA 'Dude Dad' is a Colorado based video creator who has become a viral sensation through his family-based comedy videos. A father of 4 kids and a husband to his wife Heidi, Taylor taps into the relatability of parenthood to help parents laugh at their own struggles. He also stars in Magnolia Network's Super Dad, in which he helps other dads make their kid's backyard dreams a reality. Taylor is originally from the rural community of Howard, SD but also spent 10 years living in Los Angeles. There he was in numerous TV shows, commercials, and has regular appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live.