Denver Rocky Mountain Chapter Of The American Guild Of Organists And Historic Denver Join Together For '8th Annual Pipe Organ Tour'

The Denver Rocky Mountain Chapter of the American Guild of Organists in collaboration with the Historic Denver, Inc. join together for the "8th Annual Pipe Organ Tour."

The Organ Tour begins at 12:30 p.m.at University Park United Methodist Church then moves to the University of Denver campus to tour Hamilton Hall, the Evans Chapel and Williams Tower.

· In 1978, University Park United Methodist Church engaged the services of Alfred Kern of Strasbourg, France, to build the spectacular 46-stop, 69-rank mechanical action pipe organ.

· Hamilton Hall boasts the William K. Coors tracker action organ, which was designed and built, and is maintained, by the Karl Schuke Berliner Orgelbauwerkstatt in Berlin, Germany.

· Evans Memorial Chapel is a beloved landmark at the University of Denver built in the Early Gothic Revival style. Tradition has it that it was disassembled brick by brick, and then reassembled in the center of campus. Originally John Evans, the founder of the University of Denver, built the chapel in the 1860s in downtown Denver.

· Additionally, the campus carillon will play a selection of holiday tunes, and the bells of the carillon are available for viewing to those willing to climb the 95 steps up the Williams Tower. Constructed below the stunning gold tower dome, this is the 11th largest carillon in the United States (as of 2011). The 65-bell Eijsbouts carillon is located directly under the golden spire.

At each stop attendees will hear about the history and architecture from a historian and then the history of the organ before enjoying a selection of music.

The Denver Rocky Mountain Chapter of the American Guild of Organists is an all-inclusive organization that provides education, resources, performances and events for organ music enthusiasts and professionals throughout Colorado. The chapter offers a gateway for aspiring musicians to learn the organ, provide scholarships and mentoring opportunities, and host a variety of events available to the public. The Denver Rocky Mountain Chapter of the American Guild of Organists is funded in part by the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD).

Advance tickets at www.historicdenver.org





