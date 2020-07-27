Denver Arts & Venues Presents How To Be An Anti-Racist Organization, Part Of The IMAGINE 2020 Speaker Series

Denver Arts & Venues, in conjunction with Bonfils-Stanton Foundation and The Equity Project LLC, is pleased to present IMAGINE 2020 Speaker Series: How to be an Anti-Racist Organization, a virtual panel discussion taking place Monday, Aug. 3, 1-2:30 p.m.

Tariana Navas-Nieves, director of cultural affairs for Denver Arts & Venues and Nita Mosby-Tyler, chief catalyst at The Equity Project LLC, will lead a moderated discussion focusing on the actions organizations can take and the necessary work that it takes to be a fully-committed anti-racist organization.

"There is nothing quite like a time like this, one filled with the intersections of uncertainty, commitment, pain and hope," said Mosby-Tyler. "At this very special moment, we have a pivotal opportunity to advance racial equity through our business structures and systems. We are ready to evolve from 'hearts and minds' work and start the construction phase, meaning the advancement of racial equality."

"It's more important now than ever for organizations to walk their talk," added Navas-Nieves. "Social media posts and published statements of solidarity are merely performative unless organizations commit to doing the real work. This work requires dismantling established systems and processes, and building equitable structures."

In addition to a focus on advancing equity work within organizations, the panel discussion will center on how to catalyze explicit conversations about equity, diversity and inclusion; how to combat skepticism; how to diversify staff and boards; how to transition to a culture of inclusion and equity; how to begin and sustain equity work through ongoing action and systemic change; and how to center racial justice and equity in our decision making, programming development, and audience engagement.

Participants can suggest topics or pose questions in advance to help shape the conversation. They will also have the opportunity to ask questions after the panel discussion.

"As organizations reflect on the role they could play as part of a movement towards social justice, we are excited to talk about actionable steps they can take," continued Navas-Nieves.

Participants who wish to attend can register for this FREE panel discussion at Eventbrite.com.

In preparation for the session, participants are encouraged to view the recording of the IMAGINE 2020 Speaker Series: Equity, Diversity and Inclusion 101 presented by Arts & Venues in 2019.

Learn more at ArtsandVenues.com.



