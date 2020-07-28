Denver Arts & Venues Brings a New Fitness Series and 10 Local Partners to Sculpture Park

Denver Arts & Venues, together with 10 local fitness studios and cultural arts organizations, has announced the Sculpture Park Fitness Series, kicking off this August and September at Sculpture Park in the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

"Part of the fun of the Arts Complex is the diversity of what's presented here, and we're hoping to reflect that in what we're doing at Sculpture Park, COVID-19 or otherwise," said Venue Director Mark Heiser. "Denver is fortunate to have really creative cultural partners and studios who will guarantee that this isn't fitness as usual."

A diverse lineup of classes includes dance, cardio, boot camp, high-intensity interval training, meditation and sound healing, barre, yoga and more. All classes are 6o minutes, prop-free and open to all levels of experience. Partner fitness studio and cultural organizations include Barre3, BLOCK21, Bodies by Perseverance, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, CM Dance, Edgar L. Page: Feel the Movement, Endorphin, Hot Mamas, Luna Vibrations and Palango! Fitness.

"Many of these studios and organizations have been limited in how they can operate due to COVID-19. This series allows the venue team to program the park in a new way, while also giving the partners an opportunity to get back in front of an audience and do what they love. We're looking forward to welcoming guests again," added Heiser.

The Sculpture Park Fitness Series will run every Tuesday and Thursday, beginning August 4 through September 29, 2020, with multiple sessions per day. Venue staff have marked 10-foot circles, six feet apart, throughout the park to provide attendees with ample space to safely exercise together.

City and State mandates are being followed regarding audience size and all participants are being asked to adhere to physical distancing guidelines, use of face coverings, sanitary functions and other safety protocols.

Tickets for all sessions go on sale tomorrow, July 29 at 10 a.m. MST on AXS.com. Visit artscomplex.com/sculptureparkfitness or more information.

