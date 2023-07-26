Denver Art Society's Open Mic Night Set For Next Month

Denver Art Society's Open Mic Night takes place Friday, August 11 from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

Denver Art Society's Open Mic Night Set For Next Month

Denver Art Society’s Open Mic Night is a live show in which attendees may perform on stage whether they are amateurs or professionals, often for the first time!  Performers sign up in advance for a time slot and are welcome to perform comedy, music, poetry, rapping, spoken word or what you like. There is no fee to perform but times slots are limited. 

More Events:

Every Sunday / DAS Drum Circle, 6 – 9 p.m. Bring a drum, a bucket, or just come and enjoy the rhythms. Free.

Friday, Aug. 4 / First Friday Art Walk, 5-11 p.m.  Live music, meet the artists!

Friday, Aug 18 / Collectors Night, 7-10 p.m. Beat the First Friday crowd! View the new artwork from over 120 local artists!

Denver Art Society's Open Mic Night takes place Friday, August 11 from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Admission is free. Donations are always welcome.

Sign-up at:  Denver Art Society: Open Mic Night (signupgenius.com)

303-856-7830 or online at Click Here

Denver Art Society, 734 Santa Fe Dr., Denver, CO 80204

The mission of the Denver Art Society is to host a creative community where people of all ages can view, learn, and exhibit local art in all forms. We volunteer to open a public gallery (open 7 days/week 10am-7pm) where anyone can show their art without censorship. We also maintain dozens of studios and hold various classes where artists can learn and grow together.

As a 501c3 non-profit organization, we rely on the donations of visitors and participants to execute our role as a leader in cultural enrichment of the Denver Metro area.




