DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL Announces Touring 2024-25 Season And Beyond

The New York Times Critics' Pick Dog Man: The Musical, based on the best-selling book series by Dav Pilkey, is touring North America, visiting 52 cities in the 2024-2025 touring season.

“Dog Man: The Musical surpasses my highest expectations. It is the ‘perfect mash-up' of memorable music, humor, and love,” shares author/illustrator Pilkey, who also created the popular series Captain Underpants and Cat Kid Comic Club.

With $9.5 million overall ticket sales and climbing, Dog Man: The Musical next plays Aspen, CO at the Vilar Center on Saturday, February 8, with upcoming engagements in San Diego, CA; Salt Lake City, UT; Nashville, TN; Denver, CO; Washington, DC and more! See the full touring schedule at www.DogManTheMusical.com.

The film of Dog Man premiered at #1 with $36 million in its first weekend (premiere January 31, 2025). Dav Pilkey's latest book in the series, Dog Man #13: Big Jim Begins hit #1 with 5 million copies in print worldwide (publication date: December 3, 2024).

Dog Man: The Musical premiered off-Broadway in June 2019 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, extending due to popular demand. After a pause in production due to the coronavirus pandemic, the musical began touring a shorter version in 2022 to schools and venues across the country. These smaller performances highlighted TheaterWorksUSA's mission, to bring exceptional, transformative theater to students and families across the country, and was the first theater experience for many audience members.

The production returned to New York at New World Stages in March 2023 with its full-length production. Newsday called it “A howling good time. This show is perfect for everyone.” The New York Times claimed, “Dog Man: The Musical keeps young audiences giggling for nearly 90 minutes. You have to love a show that makes adults laugh too.” The full-length musical played a record-breaking run at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Los Angeles, 7 weeks at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, 5 weeks at the CAA Theatre in Toronto, 3 weeks at the Wilma Theater in Philadelphia, and multi-week runs in Seattle, Houston, Phoenix, and Dallas.

Dog Man: The Musical is a hilarious and heartwarming production following the chronicles of Dog Man. With the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, Dog Man loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?

Dog Man: The Musical features book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila (two-time Emmy Award-winning writer of the PBS show Peg + Cat); music by Brad Alexander (Drama Desk-nominated See Rock City & Other Destinations); and original direction and choreography by Jen Wineman (NY: Less Than 50%).

Additional creative team for Dog Man: The Musical includes tour direction/choreography by Candi Boyd (Regional: Jersey Boys); scenic design by Timothy R. Mackabee (Broadway's The Elephant Man; Guards at the Taj, Lucille Lortel Award); costume design by Heidi Leigh Hanson (Regional: The Addams Family Musical, How I Learned to Drive); lighting design by David Lander (Broadway's The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical; Benghal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Drama Desk Award); original sound design by Emma Wilk (NY: The Waiting Game, Regional: The Heiress); orchestrations by Lloyd Kikoler; and tour music direction by Miriam Daly. Dog Man: The Musical is produced by TheaterWorksUSA.

