DCPA Has Announced the Creative Team for World Premiere of THEATER OF THE MIND by David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Off-Center has announced the creative team for the world premiere immersive production Theater of the Mind, coming to Denver in August 2020, co-created by Talking Heads frontman David Byrne and writer Mala Gaonkar.

Theater of the Mind will be a 15,000-square-foot immersive experience taking just sixteen audience members at a time through a journey of self-reflection, discovery, and imagination, inspired by and grounded in neuroscience. Led by a Guide whose stories are inspired from the creators' lives, audiences will explore how they perceive the world through sensory experiments that reveal the inner mysteries of the brain.

Theater of the Mind's creative team is led by Director Andrew Scoville with Colorado-based Assistant Directors Amanda Berg Wilson and Betty Hart. The creative team includes technology design by Heidi Boisvert with creative technology consultation from Brooklyn Research and slow immediate, scenic design by Neil Patel, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Cody Spencer, costume design by Sarita Fellows, casting by Grady Soapes, CSA and dramaturgy by Douglas Langworthy.

Full performance schedule and ticket on-sale will be announced at a later date. To read about each member of the creative team and sign-up for a ticketing alert, visit theateroftheminddenver.com.

Inspired by both historical and current lab research, Theater of the Mind takes you on an immersive journey inside how we see and create our worlds. Co-created by Talking Heads frontman and artist David Byrne and writer Mala Gaonkar, the show uses stories from their own lives to shape a narrative you'll see, feel, taste and hear.

Witness the wonders of your mind for yourself as you follow The Guide through a spectacular 15,000-square-foot installation with 16 fellow audience members. As you explore intriguing environments, participate in a narrative and try a series of sensory experiments, your Guide will question how beliefs, memories and even our identities are less fixed than we think.

Caution: the brain may wander. Side effects may include a distrust of your own senses, a disorientation of self, and a mild to severely good time. You may not be who you think you are. But we're all in it together.

