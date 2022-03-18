Creede Repertory Theatre To Come Together Indoors For 57th Season

From May 28 through Sept. 17, Creede Repertory Theatre (CRT) will present its 57th season, welcoming audiences back with a return to fully live, indoor performances, audience enrichment opportunities and thriving education programs.

"From a variety of popular and thought-provoking works, to introducing new voices and educational programs, Creede Rep has unending options to engage our guests this season," said CRT's Producing Artistic Director John DiAntonio. "There are so many reasons to "Go Rep!" this summer."

The season begins at the historic Mainstage Theatre with Always...Patsy Cline created and originally directed by Ted Swindley. Directed by Michael Perlman (Annie Get Your Gun), the musical, which enjoyed a successful run off-broadway, stars Emily Van Fleet (9 to 5) as Patsy Cline. Based on the true story of her friendship with honky-tonk fan Louise Seger, played by perennial favorite Caitlin Wise (Pride and Prejudice), the show includes 27 of Patsy's greatest hits like "Crazy," "I Fall to Pieces" and "Sweet Dreams."

Also on The Mainstage is Native Gardens by Karen Zacarías and featuring CRT legend Christy Brandt. This moving comedy, directed by Julia Rosa Sosa Chaparro, introduces young professionals Pablo and Tania as they move into their dream home, right next door to community stalwarts Frank and Virginia, starting an all out war of the roses over a long-standing fence line dispute.

The Ruth Humphreys Brown Theatre (The Ruth) welcomes audiences back this season with all new LED lighting technology, keeping it cooler to increase audience comfort. Here patrons can enjoy Robert Harling's hilarious and devastating Steel Magnolias, directed by Amanda Berg Wilson. Audience engagement opportunities are returning for select shows this season, including a conversation with CRT alumna and current board member Pam Berlin, who directed the World Premiere production of Steel Magnolias in 1987.

Also playing at The Ruth is the swashbuckling and family-friendly Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood by Ken Ludwig (Crazy for You). "It's a story we all know, told like we've never heard it before," said director DiAntonio. "It captures the adventurous spirit that represents Creede and CRT. Plus, there is nothing more the world needs right now than to be swept away in an epic romance!"

Next is The Royale by Marco Ramirez, which is directed by Kyle Haden, who also directed the world-premiere of Hazardous Materials at CRT in 2018. Inspired by the life of Jack Johnson, this sports drama set in the early-20th-century world of racially-segregated boxing and featuring Lavour Addison (An Iliad), brings to life the ultimate fight for a place in history.

If it's improv that delights, Pants on Fire!: A Totally Made-Up Musical for Kids returns to The Ruth, Fridays at 11 a.m. from July 1 through Sept. 2. Boomtown! Improv Comedy also returns Fridays, July 1 through Sept. 4, now at 9:30 p.m. so you can be in bed by 11 p.m. after all of the frivolity.

CRT's 10th annual Headwaters New Play Festival is also back this season, featuring new work by playwrights Beth Kander (Hazardous Materials, To the Moon) and Michael Perlman (To White Plains).

Education at CRT will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of The KID Show with Music Box written by KID Show alumna, Allison Quiller, and directed by KID Show founder, Renee Prince. This coming-of-age adventure follows Maggie, a young magician while she makes new friends, faces dangers and ultimately must use her skills to save her father - and the world. Running July 7 through July 9 at The Ruth, The KID Show offers a professional theatrical experience for students ages 10 and older through the creation of an original show. Additionally, the Education Department hosts camps for learners of all ages July 12 through Aug. 5.

CRT's flagship program, The Young Audience Outreach Tour, now in its 39th season, is staging the World Premiere of Casa Alfonsa by Diana Grisanti, Aug. 26 and Aug. 27, at the Virginia Christensen Multi Use Facility. Featuring the creative team of last season's El Guayabo/The Guava Tree, Casa Alfonsa is an upbeat bilingual musical following cousins as they help their family navigate grief and regulate emotions, while keeping their family restaurant afloat.

TICKETS

Adult Tickets - $42

Student Tickets (11-22) - $20

Child (4-10) - $15

Boomtown! Improv Comedy - $15

Pants on Fire! A Totally Made-Up Musical for Kids - $10-$15

The KID Show: Music Box - Free!

Headwaters New Play Festival Pass - $40

For tickets, or information about multi-show, flex and VIP passes, visit www.creederep.org, call the box office at 719-658-2540 (Opt. 1) or email boxoffice@creederep.com.

SEASON SHOWS & PERFORMANCES

Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling, directed by Amanda Berg Wilson, May 28-Sept. 17, Ruth Humphreys Brown Theatre.

Always...Patsy Cline created and originally directed by Ted Swindley. Based on a true story. Directed by Michael Perlman, May 29-Sept. 17, Mainstage Theatre.

Native Gardens by Karen Zacarías, directed by Julia Rosa Sosa Chaparro, June 18-Sept. 11, Mainstage Theatre.

Ken Ludwig's Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood, directed by John DiAntonio. June 25-Sept. 10 at the Ruth Humphreys Brown Theatre.

The Royale by Marco Ramirez. Directed by Kyle Haden. July 23-Sept. 10 at the Ruth Humphreys Brown Theatre.

Boomtown! Improv Comedy, Fridays at 9:30 p.m., July 1-Sept. 4 at the Ruth Humphreys Brown Theatre.

Pants on Fire! A Totally Made-Up Musical for Kids, created by John DiAntonio, Jessica Jackson, Brian Kusic, Joe Montelione, Renee Prince, Graham Ward and Caitlin Wise. July 1-Sept. 2 at the Ruth Humphreys Brown Theatre.

The KID Show: Music Box, by Allison Quiller. Directed by Renee Prince. July 7-July 9 at the Ruth Humphreys Brown Theatre.

Casa Alfonsa, by Diana Grisanti. Directed by Ismael Lara Jr. Music by Emiliano Messiez. Fridays at 11 a.m., Aug. 26-Aug. 27 at the Virginia Christensen Multi Use Facility.

About Creede Repertory Theatre

Founded in 1966, Creede Repertory Theatre (CRT) is a professional theatre company located at 9,000 feet of elevation in the historic town of Creede, Colo., which offers beautiful mountain views, hiking trails and stunning campsites in a county comprised of 97 percent public land. From its Rocky Mountain roots, CRT serves as an artistic home to our rural community and beyond, through the creation of repertory seasons, dynamic educational programs and compelling new works. In a typical season, CRT produces six plays in rotating repertory, hosts numerous musical events and concerts, develops new works through the Headwaters New Play Program and creates nationally recognized educational programs. With deeply rooted values in diversity, equity and inclusion, CRT is committed to creating a culture of belonging where everyone can thrive.

COVID-19 SAFETY

Visit www.creederep.com/covid19safety to get the most up-to-date information on CRT's response to Covid-19 and audience requirements.