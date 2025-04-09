Colorado Stars of Magic to Present ONE UNFORGETTABLE MAGIC SHOW In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Colorado Stars of Magic to present One Unforgettable Magic Show on Friday, May 9 at 7:00 p.m. at Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 Allison St., Lakewood, CO 80226.

Reimagined by our visionary Director Cosmo Solano, the show offers a totally unique spin on the traditional magic experience.

This show offers a completely unique spin—audiences will not only witness mind-blowing magic but also get an exclusive peek into what it's like when magicians hang out together behind the scenes.

This one-night only show is presented on Friday, May 11 at 7:00 p.m. at Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 Allison St., Lakewood, CO 80226. Tickets are $35 and available at www.coloradostarsofmagic.com or by calling 303-987-7845. Tickets are on sale now!

Colorado's top magicians have been handpicked to bring you magic, hilarious moments, and jaw-dropping surprises. The renowned include Shane Cohen, Cosmo Solano, Shawn Preston, Brad Montgomery, and Scott McCray. Their diverse talents, hilarious personalities, and remarkable artistry bring to the stage a truly extraordinary evening.

Meet the Magicians:

Shane Cohen: A Tucson native and seasoned magician, Shane's journey began at age 13 and has since led him to captivating audiences with his hilarious and mesmerizing performances, including his magical proposal during a floating rose illusion. As the Creator and Producer of the Colorado Stars of Magic Show, Shane continues to enchant audiences and leave them in awe.

Cosmo Solano: With over 30 years of experience, Cosmo Solano is a master of both stage and close-up magic. He started performing at age 13 and quickly became one of the busiest private event magicians in Los Angeles. He later joined the prestigious Hollywood Magic Castle, where he was mentored by sleight-of-hand legends. Cosmo's career has included performances for heads of state, celebrities, and business leaders. After a successful stint in Las Vegas, he returned to Colorado to run Cosmo's Magic Theater in Colorado Springs, where he currently wows audiences with his extraordinary illusions. Cosmo is a true master of the craft and the mind behind this reimagined magic experience.

Shawn Preston: Affectionately known as The Magic Dude, Shawn Preston has entertained audiences across the country for nearly 20 years with his sharp sleight-of-hand, quick wit, and spontaneous humor. His performances combine mind-bending illusions with hilarious comedy, and he has recently appeared on Penn and Teller's Fool Us. Shawn is known for his unique blend of magic and comedy, making every performance an interactive and unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages.

Brad Montgomery: A motivational speaker and magician, Brad Montgomery is renowned for his ability to combine magic with humor, delivering impactful performances that both entertain and inspire. A nationally recognized CPAE Hall of Fame Speaker, Brad is a leader in the world of corporate entertainment. His performances remind audiences that life should be full of joy and laughter. Brad's unique blend of comedy and magic creates a truly engaging experience, making him one of the most sought-after entertainers in the business.

Scott McCray: Scott McCray's magic journey began at age seven, and by 13, he was already performing professionally. Scott's passion for magic grew as he connected with top magicians at Zeezo's, the Denver-area magic shop where he worked. Scott has been the premier performer at the Lane Guest Ranch since 1999 and has performed for Fortune 500 companies, celebrities, and even former President Jimmy Carter. With over three decades of experience, Scott's performances are known for their clean, polished illusions that continue to captivate audiences.

