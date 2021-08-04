Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Presents Hottest Horn Bands of the '60s & '70s at Arvada Center Amphitheatre

The Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra's (CJRO) fantastic horn section is featured in a sizzling night of hot hit songs on Saturday, August 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy an evening of music highlighting many of the hottest bands from the '60s and '70s including Earth, Wind & Fire, Tower of Power and Blood, Sweat & Tears. Don't miss this high-energy night under the stars as CJRO returns to the Arvada Center Amphitheatre! The Arvada Center is located at 6901 Wadsworth Blvd. Tickets start at $18 for lawn seating, $28-$40 for covered reserved. Purchase online here, or call the Arvada Center Box Office at 720-898-7200.

The concert will feature international recording artist and singer, Larry Braggs along with many of the best horn players in Colorado. Braggs was lead vocalist for the legendary soul band Tower of Power for 14 years in addition to touring with the Temptations, and the Commodores. In addition to recording three solo CDs and three CDs with Tower of Power, Braggs has also added his soulful vocals to recording projects alongside David Sanborn, Marcus Miller, Chicago, and others.

Founded in 2012 by bandleader, Art Bouton, with a mission to perform the best music with the best musicians, the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra does just that and more. Exciting world-renowned guest artists and many of the finest regional musicians perform anything from rollicking big band classics to contemporary large and small ensemble jazz to sold-out crowds across Colorado. Audiences at the Arvada Center, PACE Center in Parker, Lakewood Cultural Center, Rialto Theater in Loveland and beyond have heard the CJRO perform music from Count Basie, Stan Kenton, Duke Ellington, Maynard Ferguson, and Buddy Rich as well as original arrangements by CJRO composers and other artists.

For more information go to Coloradojazz.org.