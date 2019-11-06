Colorado Ballet Will Present its Annual Production Of THE NUTCRACKER

Colorado Ballet will present its 59th annual production of The Nutcracker with 26 performances, November 30 through December 29 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, with live music featuring the Colorado Ballet Orchestra. Families have made lifelong memories at Colorado Ballet's The Nutcracker for 58 seasons. It is a treasured holiday tradition for many and its popularity continues to grow-many performances sell out before opening night and two performances are already sold out. Get your tickets early for the best availability to enjoy one of Colorado's favorite holiday traditions.

"Bring your family and friends to Colorado Ballet's production of The Nutcracker this season to experience sheer joy, get into the holiday spirit and see fantastic dance," states Colorado Ballet Artistic Director Gil Boggs. "I'm proud of our spectacular Nutcracker production that audiences have loved for decades, and we can't thank them enough for their support. We are excited to make a very special announcement about next season's 60th anniversary of The Nutcracker in the coming weeks-stay tuned!"

Colorado Ballet's dancers share the inside scoop on The Nutcracker in this behind-the-scenes video.

The beloved score by Tchaikovsky, classic tale of Clara and enchanting characters bring to life the magic of the holidays for audiences of all ages. Colorado Ballet's dancers are excited to bring 26 remarkable performances of The Nutcracker to the community this holiday season.

PERFORMANCE DATES & TIMES

Sat, Nov. 30 - 1:00pm Limited Availability

Sat, Nov. 30 - 6:30pm

Sun, Dec. 1 - 1:00pm Limited Availability

Sun, Dec. 1 - 6:30pm Best Availability

Sat, Dec. 7 - 1:00pm SOLD OUT

Sun, Dec. 8 - 1:00pm SOLD OUT

Sun, Dec. 8 - 6:30pm

Thu, Dec. 12 - 7:30pm Best Availability

Fri, Dec. 13 - 7:30pm

Sat, Dec. 14 - 1:00pm Limited Availability

Sat, Dec. 14 - 6:30pm Limited Availability

Sun, Dec. 15 - 1:00pm* Limited Availability

Sun, Dec. 15 - 6:30pm Best Availability

Thu, Dec. 19 - 7:30pm Best Availability

Fri, Dec. 20 - 7:30pm

Sat, Dec. 21 - 1:00pm Limited Availability

Sat, Dec. 21 - 6:30pm Limited Availability

Sun, Dec. 22 - 1:00pm Limited Availability

Sun, Dec. 22 - 6:30pm

Mon, Dec. 23 - 1:00pm

Mon, Dec. 23 - 6:30pm

Tue, Dec. 24 - 1:00pm

Fri, Dec. 27 - 6:30pm Best Availability

Sat, Dec. 28 - 1:00pm Best Availability

Sat, Dec. 28 - 6:30pm Best Availability

Sun, Dec. 29 - 1:00pm Best Availability

(*) Audio Described Performance

Tickets range from $40 to $165. Visit COLORADOBALLET.ORG or call Patron Services at 303-837-8888 ext. 2 to purchase tickets.

To continue to reduce the number of ticket resellers, please purchase directly through Colorado Ballet via the website or phone number listed above. Tickets purchased through resellers may not be valid.





