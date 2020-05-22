Colorado Ballet Academy's Summer Classes Go Virtual

The Raydean Acevedo Colorado Ballet Academy (CBA) announced it will offer all of its typical summer programming in a virtual setting that includes Summer Intensive, Young Dancer Workshop, Summer Classes and Camps. Staff and instructors are committed to giving students an interactive and enriching experience this summer with safety as their top priority.

For this time of the year when students from around the country would normally fill the studios at CBA, the Academy staff reimagined every aspect of their summer programming to continue engaging and educating the artists of tomorrow. They reduced tuition, modified each program to ensure an optimal virtual experience and opened up the Summer Intensive (SI) program to give all dancers across the nation this opportunity to train with CBA, regardless of their original audition status.

In addition, to elevate this summer's virtual SI, Colorado Ballet's Artistic leaders, including Artistic Director Gil Boggs as well as Ballet Mistresses Sandra Brown and Maria Mosina, will teach alongside John Gardner, Amanda McKerrow and CBA staff to provide an extremely special training experience for all SI students.

Young Dancer Workshop (YDW) students can take level-specific classes in ballet technique, pre-pointe, creative choreography, jazz and conditioning for dancers. Surprise guests will make appearances for Career Talks and Interactive Virtual Conversations.

In CBA's Summer Classes, dancers will receive excellent instruction through imaginative discovery of musical movement in classes such as Creative Dance (Ages 3-5) Pre-Ballet (Ages 6-7) and Ballet Level 1. Five-day Summer Camps get children ages 3 - 9 moving with creative choreography, virtual performances and engaging crafts (parents can safely obtain craft kits via curb-side pick-up at CBA).

"Everyone at CBA has worked very hard to ensure our students have a joyful and uplifting virtual experience with us," states Colorado Ballet Academy Director Erica Fischbach. "We are dedicated to continuing to provide excellence in ballet education and training and excited to have Colorado Ballet's inspirational artistic leaders join our roster of renowned instructors this summer."

The staff is excited to engage students online with interactive programs, creative choreography and exemplary training. CBA offers programs for ages 3 - 20.

SUMMER INTENSIVE

June 22 - August 1, 2020

Ages 11 - 20, on pointe, no audition required

Under the direction of Amanda McKerrow and John Gardner, Colorado Ballet Academy offers a Virtual Summer Intensive designed for students intermediate through pre-professional levels. Our students from around the country will be able to take level-specific classes in ballet technique, pointe, men's conditioning and technique, repertoire, creative choreography, modern, jazz and conditioning for dancers. Additionally, we plan to have some surprise guests joining us for Career Talks and Interactive Virtual Conversations. Learn more.





YOUNG DANCER WORKSHOP



June 22 - July 31, 2020

Ages 9 - 12, not on pointe, no audition required

Young dancers experience an introduction to intensive ballet training during Colorado Ballet Academy's Virtual Young Dancer Workshop. Students participate in daily ballet classes with additional classes in pre-pointe, young men's classes, character, modern, choreography, body conditioning and more. Students will work closely with the accomplished leaders of CBA including Erica Fischbach, Domenico Luciano, Maria Mosina and Kathi Crum in a caring, connective and interactive virtual platform. Learn more.





SUMMER CLASSES

June 8 - July 31, 2020

Ages 3 - 8

Children's Division classes include Creative Dance (ages 3-5) Pre-Ballet (ages 6-7) and Ballet Level 1 (ages 7-8). Instructors will engage young dancers through imaginative discovery of musical movement while offering excellent instruction and inspiring corrections! We are excited to bring you these outstanding classes and other innovative sessions to enhance your virtual summer dance experience. Learn more.





SUMMER CAMPS

Three, five-day offerings from June 8 - August 7

Ages 3 - 4, 5 - 6, and 7 - 9

Tuition: $55 (3-4), $85 (5-6), $110 (7-9)

See each camp below and learn more.

Make a Ballet Camp

June 8 - 12

Each week, students will learn and create a beloved ballet that they will be able to share with their family.

Prince & Princess Dance Camp

June 15 - 19

Classic princes and princesses featured prominently in the world of ballet come to life in Prince and Princess Dance Camp. The Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake, Cinderella and The Nutcracker are some of the ballets the dancers will explore.

Ballet Fairy & Elf Dance Camp

August 3 - 7

Fairies, elves, pixies and sprites! Venture into the world of these delightful beings featured in famous ballets such as The Sleeping Beauty, The Nutcracker and A Midsummer Night's Dream.



For more information about Colorado Ballet Academy's programs or classes, please call 303-339-1623 or email academy@coloradoballet.org. For press inquiries regarding Colorado Ballet Academy, please contact the company's communications staff listed at the top of this release.

ABOUT COLORADO BALLET ACADEMY

Founded in 1951 by Lillian Covillo and Freidann Parker, Colorado Ballet Academy is the official school of the Colorado Ballet. Under the leadership of Colorado Ballet Artistic Director Gil Boggs and Academy Director Erica Fischbach, the Raydean Acevedo Colorado Ballet Academy (CBA), is the region's premier source for ballet training. CBA's unique relationship with the professional company and artistic staff of Colorado Ballet provides superior faculty who are dedicated to developing and inspiring each child to reach their full potential. Aspiring pre-professional students along with those who simply enjoy dance and wish to gain the benefits of studying this classical art form receive the highest caliber ballet instruction in an environment that fosters excellence, individuality and creativity. CBA's curriculum is grounded in formal classical ballet technique and follows the traditional classical sequence of training intended to increase each student's technical skill, stamina and artistry. Elements of the Russian, French and Italian schools are taught according to age and physical development, resulting in finished dancers with clean and virtuosic technique, brilliant artistry, stylistic versatility and the prowess to thrive in the diverse choreographic demands of today.

