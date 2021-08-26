Improvisers Colin Mochrie And Brad Sherwood Come to Paramount Theatre This Fall

Comedy Works Entertainment presents Colin Mochrie AND Brad Sherwood: THE SCARED SCRIPTLESS TOUR coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver on Sunday, October 17th at 7:30pm.

Known by TV audiences for their work on The CW Network's Whose Line is it Anyway?, Colin and Brad improvise new material every night from audience suggestions and participation. "Interactive" in every sense of the word, Colin and Brad will take the audience on a comedic high-wire act... just like a live version of Whose Line! Get ready for a night of non-stop laughter for all ages!

Millions of fans are enjoying Colin Mochrie and guest star Brad Sherwood in the triumphant return of 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' on The CW. The highly-rated series is more popular than ever and is now in its 14th season which premiered in June 2018.

Tickets range from $35.00 to $49.95 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, June 25th at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com.