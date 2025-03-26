City Park Jazz 2025 Summer Season Lineup Announced

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



City Park Jazz has announced the lineup for its 39th annual summer series and Celebration of Community.

City Park Jazz is a “celebration of community” that began in 1986 featuring only local musicians. Sunday evenings throughout the summer sees anywhere from 8,000 to 12,000 neighbors from City Park neighborhoods—and all over Colorado—enjoying the amazing talent that calls the Centennial State home, all free of charge. A handful of carefully selected vendors and food trucks round out this family-friendly festival atmosphere.

“In our continuing tradition of exploring the incredible diversity of jazz as an art form, we've put together a great lineup for 2025,” says Andy Bercaw, President of the City Park Jazz Board of Directors. “Chis Daniels and the Kings returns, the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra, and Buckner Funken Jazz are just a few of the great acts we've got in store. We're definitely excited for this summer.

The lineup this year features some of Denver's most beloved performers, including Dzirae Gold, ATOMGA, and internationally renown (and Colorado-based) Zimbabwean percussionist Blessing Bled Chimanga. Additionally, the festival will be paying a special tribute to Denver Piano legend Neil Bridge, who passed away in 2023. The tribute show will feature his wife Karen and band, The Bridge 12.

Space is limited. www.CityParkJazz.org/volunteer2 for more information regarding volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, or to make a donation.

This year, the season spans 10 Sunday evenings from 6–8 p.m. starting June 1, 2025, except for Aug. 3, which will start at 5:30 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m.

The free concerts are staged at the City Park Pavilion.* For more information, bios and photos of each act, please refer to www.CityParkJazz.org.

Comments