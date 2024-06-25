Chris Redd to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chris Redd will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square on Thursday June 27, Friday June 28, and Saturday June 29.

Chris Redd's first one-hour comedy special Why Am I Like This? premiered in 2022 and is currently streaming on MAX. He co-created and is set to voice a lead role in a yet-to-be titled project from Broadway Video and Audible, and stars opposite Eddie Murphy in Candy Cane Lane. Redd is the co-creator, writer, and star of Peacock's scripted comedy series, Bust Down. He was a repertory player on NBC's Saturday Night Live for five seasons.

In addition to acting and writing, Redd is a rapper and stand-up comedian who performs across the country and has toured the United States and Europe with The Second City Touring Company. He received the Emmy Award in 2018 for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the “SNL” song Come Back, Barack. In 2019 Redd released his debut stand-up album, But Here We Are. Redd starred in the independent horror film Scare Me and can be seen in the comedy films Vampires vs. the Bronx, Deep Murder, The House and A Futile and Stupid Gesture. He appeared in the 2016 film Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and opposite Kathy Bates in the Netflix original comedy series Disjointed and was featured in the series Wet Hot American Summer.

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

