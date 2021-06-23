Captain Sandy Yawn Will Perform at Comedy Works Landmark in July

Captain Sandy Yawn from Bravo's Below Deck Mediterranean - A Workshop Performance will be performed at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on July 27.

Embark on the ultimate fan experience as Captain Sandy shares personal stories and inside access behind her yachting life!

The performance is co-hosted by Below Deck Med with Executive Producer, Nadine Rajabi.

No video or audio recordings allowed. This is a workshop performance!

dvance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com. Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant. For reservations visit LucyRestaurant.com/reservations