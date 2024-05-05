C Wonder Magic Will Present The Psychic Soulmates' ANTHEM AND ARIA Next Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Denver's own Award-winning magical duo, Anthem and Aria, return home for a special performance after dazzling audiences in prestigious performing arts centers and aboard luxury cruise ships around the world.

This one-night only show is presented on Saturday, May 11 at 7:00 p.m. at Wonders HUB Stage at 40 Arts West, 6501 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood, CO 80214. Tickets are $30 and available at the button below.

Known as "The Psychic Soulmates," Anthem and Aria have become celebrated fixtures on the international stage, known for their mesmerizing blend of mentalism, magic, and comedy. Their return to Denver is a celebration of roots, with a show crafted to delight the community that first supported their magical journey.

This exclusive homecoming event promises an evening of unique illusions and captivating mentalist acts. It's an opportunity for the Denver community to experience the hilarious and world-class entertainment that Anthem and Aria have been bringing to audiences across the globe.

“It is an elysian pleasure to return to the city that helped form us and launched us on a worldwide whirl-wind adventure! I can't wait to show my hometown the amazing mysteries we have collected while on our travels!” says Anthem Flint, one half of the dynamic duo.

“Hosting Anthem and Aria is so exciting for the Wonders HubStage! They are consistently one of the funniest and most amazing magic duos working today.” says Chad Wonder, operator of the new Denver venue.

C Wonder Magic is committed to fostering unforgettable moments through the enchanting craft of magic and illusion. Situated within the vibrant 40 West Arts District, our distinctive venue is a hub for celebrating the mesmerizing talents and inventive spirit of professional magicians. In addition to spotlighting established artists, we prioritize the development of emerging talents, offering them a stage to showcase their skills and grow in their craft.

