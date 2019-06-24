Buntport Theater Presents AN EVENING WITH SCOTT BAKULA (WITHOUT SCOTT BAKULA)

An Evening with Scott Bakula (without Scott Bakula) features an episode of Quantum Leap, enhanced by live performances from the Buntport ensemble. Think Quantum Leap mixed with Rocky Horror mixed with Mystery Science Theater. The episode comes complete with silly commercial breaks and an interview with not Scott Bakula. Food, drinks, prizes, and more round out the evening.

This end-of-season fundraiser will support work made in Buntport's 19th season, which kicks off with various monthly programming before the debut of Buntport's latest original play Universe 92. Donations made to Buntport now through July 31st will be doubled by a grant from the Olson-Vander Heyden Foundation so it is a great time to support Denver's long-running all-original theater company! Donations are much appreciated, taxdeductible, and directly support the art/artists.

An Evening with Scott Bakula (without Scott Bakula) One night only! Saturday June 29th at 8:00 Fundraiser tickets are $25 and include food and drinks 717 Lipan Street in Denver www.buntport.com for tickets stuff@buntport.com for information 720-946-1388





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You