Buntport Theater Company Announces Upcoming Remounts

After allowing audience members to vote on which Buntport classics they would like to see return to the stage, we are finally ready to announce that we will be remounting three productions in the lead up to the debut of our 50th full-length play at the end of our 20th season. Based on the tallies from both the on-line and in-person voting systems, we will be bring back Moby Dick Unread, Titus Andronicus! The Musical!, and Tommy Lee Jones Goes to Opera Alone. Other crowd favorites that made the top ten will be our first choices when remounting in future seasons.



Moby Dick Unread, an adaptation of Melville's novel using a small boat and 17 buckets of water, will be first up, finishing out Buntport's 19th season in Denver. It will follow the world premiere of our 49th full-length production, Cabaret De Profundis, or How to Sing While Ugly Crying opening next in mid- March. Buntport's 20th season will open with the return of number one fan favorite Titus Andronicus! The Musical!, a ridiculous musical romp through Shakespeare's bloodiest play. It will be followed by Tommy Lee Jones Goes to Opera Alone in the early months of 2021. This celebration of our past all leads up to the debut of our 50th full-length play, which will close out our 20th season and will have a lot of fun surprise programming surrounding it.





