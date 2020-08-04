Brandt Tobler to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

LIVE (in-person) and Comedy Works Live (streaming) tickets are available for Thursday, August 13.

Comedy Works has announced that Brandt Tobler will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark: Thursday, August 13 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $17.50 (in-person) and $12.50 (live streaming), LIVE (in-person) and Comedy Works Live (streaming) tickets for weekend shows.

From Cheyenne, Wyoming Brandt Tobler is a comedian, author, and actor. Brandt has toured overseas performing for our troops and has been featured on Comedy Central, Fox, and ESPN. He has recorded two CD's, tiled Token White Boy and Ramblin' and Gamblin, both of which went to #1 on both the iTunes and Amazon charts the week they were released. Brandt currently hosts the award-winning podcast The 31. He is a regular on nearly every comedy podcast you can think of including Bertcast, Crabfeast, Your Mom's House, Mohr Sports, The Dana Gould Hour, and Ari Shaffir's Skeptic Tank.

In 2018 Brandt was a finalist in Barstool Sports Barstool Idol contest and was also named the "Best-Undiscovered Comedian from Wyoming" by Thrillist. Brandt's best-selling memoir, Free Roll, was released in the summer of 2017. His second autobiographical book, You Couldn't and You Wouldn't, was released in the summer of 2019.

Brandt is known as one of the best storytellers in comedy today and isa?? aa?? self-proclaimed connoisseur of chaos from an outlaw bloodline. Don't miss his stories!

Advance tickets are available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

