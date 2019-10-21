Boulder Theater to Screen NAPOLEON DYNAMITE Featuring Conversation with Stars Jon Heder and Efren Ramirez

Napoleon Dynamite: A Conversation with Jon Heder and Efren Ramirez plus a screening of the classic film is coming to Boulder Theater in Boulder, CO on Saturday, January 25th at 7:30pm. Tickets range from $35.00 to $45.00 and go on sale Friday, October 25th at 10:00am at BoulderTheater.com or charged by phone at 303-786-7030. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available which include premium seating, signed poster and a pre-show meet and greet at $125.00.

The beloved indie classic "Napoleon Dynamite" was made almost 15 years ago. Since then much has changed; but the characters, as enduring as they are endearing, stay in our hearts. Appealing to the inner-teenager in each of us, the story, and more importantly the dialogue, makes "Napoleon Dynamite" one of the most quoted movies of our time. Napoleon Dynamite makes us laugh - and laugh hard - over and over again. This unique evening includes a full screening of "Napoleon Dynamite" followed by a lively, freewheeling, moderated discussion with fan-favorite cast members; Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro). Event is BYOT (Bring Your Own Tots).





