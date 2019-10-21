Boulder Theater to Screen NAPOLEON DYNAMITE Featuring Conversation with Stars Jon Heder and Efren Ramirez

Article Pixel Oct. 21, 2019  
Boulder Theater to Screen NAPOLEON DYNAMITE Featuring Conversation with Stars Jon Heder and Efren Ramirez

Napoleon Dynamite: A Conversation with Jon Heder and Efren Ramirez plus a screening of the classic film is coming to Boulder Theater in Boulder, CO on Saturday, January 25th at 7:30pm. Tickets range from $35.00 to $45.00 and go on sale Friday, October 25th at 10:00am at BoulderTheater.com or charged by phone at 303-786-7030. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available which include premium seating, signed poster and a pre-show meet and greet at $125.00.

The beloved indie classic "Napoleon Dynamite" was made almost 15 years ago. Since then much has changed; but the characters, as enduring as they are endearing, stay in our hearts. Appealing to the inner-teenager in each of us, the story, and more importantly the dialogue, makes "Napoleon Dynamite" one of the most quoted movies of our time. Napoleon Dynamite makes us laugh - and laugh hard - over and over again. This unique evening includes a full screening of "Napoleon Dynamite" followed by a lively, freewheeling, moderated discussion with fan-favorite cast members; Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro). Event is BYOT (Bring Your Own Tots).



Related Articles View More Denver Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Hatbox Theatre Hosts its First Ever 24 Hour Play Festival
  • Puppets Invade The Hatbox With A SLICE OF CRAZY PIE IN 7 TO 11 ACTS
  • Pontine Theatre Presents Nathaniel Hawthorne's THE HOUSE OF THE SEVEN GABLES
  • Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT Announced as Weathervane Theatre's 2020 Intern Mainstage Production