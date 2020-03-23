BoomBox Canceled at Boulder Theater

Boulder theater has released the followings statement regarding Boombox's performance in April:

With the concern of general health safety, we apologize that we must cancel the BoomBox feat. BackBeat Brass + Special Guest Bassist: Reed Mathis with Dynohunter performance on April 18th at the Boulder Theater. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase. Thank you for understanding.

*CANCELED*

BOOMBOX FEAT. BACKBEAT BRASS + SPECIAL GUEST BASSIST: REED MATHIS

DYNOHUUNTER

BOULDER THEATER

Saturday, April 18, 2020

Doors: 8:00 pm | Show: 9:00 pm



