BoomBox Canceled at Boulder Theater
Boulder theater has released the followings statement regarding Boombox's performance in April:
With the concern of general health safety, we apologize that we must cancel the BoomBox feat. BackBeat Brass + Special Guest Bassist: Reed Mathis with Dynohunter performance on April 18th at the Boulder Theater. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase. Thank you for understanding.
*CANCELED*
BOOMBOX FEAT. BACKBEAT BRASS + SPECIAL GUEST BASSIST: REED MATHIS
DYNOHUUNTER
BOULDER THEATER
Saturday, April 18, 2020
Doors: 8:00 pm | Show: 9:00 pm