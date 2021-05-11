BWW Previews: Locally Written Musical Brings Diversity, Mental Health, Queerness to the Forefront

There Will Be Light is a new musical which delves into serious topics such as bullying, sexual violence, and teen suicide. The main character, high schooler Max James, is gay, black, and grappling with the intolerance of his classmates and community.

His homosexuality, as one piece of his broader personality and needs, constantly collides with issues of religion, personal growth, and understanding for all involved. As Max shares his story, the characters of the play realize that even in the darkest of times, someday, there will be light.

Written and scored by local BIPOC, LGBTQ author and actor, Preston Adams with musical collaboration from local musician and performer, Kelly Bidstrup-Graham, the production is headed by an all female-identifying team and represents a diverse spectrum of BIPOC and LGBTQ people and allies from the Denver Metro and Broomfield communities as well as lived experience with trauma and suicide.

"This is my story, and through my story I hope to instill upon you the fact that we are never alone," says creator Adams, who has been working on the musical for the last few years.

The work is approached with intentionality to open a conversation about mental health and loss, offer supportive conversation, and recognize the immeasurable ways in which isolation affects us all.

"To anybody who has ever felt different, discarded, or excluded for being who they are, I see you. I hear you. You matter," he continues. "As long as you have a voice, you will never be silent. As long as you have breath, your existence has meaning. As long as you have the strength to wake up in the morning, you will never be weak. I know, I've been there.

Limited in-person seating with physical distancing will be available for live shows at the Broomfield Auditorium (3 Community Park Rd, Broomfield, CO 80020) May 21st and 22nd at 7:30pm and May 23rd at 2pm.

All audience members will be asked to wear masks. All performers will wear face shields. A live talk-back will be presented after the Saturday, May 22nd performance for in-person audiences. On Demand tickets are available for home-viewing May 22-31st. The cast would love to engage with groups for positive discussion and are accepting requests for virtual sessions to discuss the production and its themes.

"Remember, nothing is easy when it comes to life," Adams says, "and in the dark there will be light."

If you are thinking about suicide and in need of immediate support, please call the TrevorLifeline (Trevor Project for LGBTQ) at 1-866-488-7386 or if you or a loved one are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, you can call CO Crisis Services 24-hours a day at 1-844-493-8255 or dial 911. In the metro area, Community Reach Center is a mental health center providing treatment and counseling for children, teens, adults, and seniors who are seeking to improve their mental wellbeing. Find LGBTQ support through these wonderful organizations: Youth Seen, Out Boulder, The Center on Colfax, or find a Center Link support center in your area!

BackStory Theatre has existed in Broomfield, CO since 2006, as a non-profit since 2011, with a mission to enrich our community and provide affordable access to theatrical arts performance and education for all ages in the community. While we have a lovely little studio for fee-based classes, rehearsals, and meetings, we perform for the public at the Broomfield Auditorium. Our philanthropic service focuses on educational outreach and performance opportunities for youth in the Broomfield area with an emphasis on bringing theatre into spaces where our lower-income families feel a sense of agency and have easier access (such as local apartment complexes, homeless support centers, food pantries, Title 1 schools, and libraries).

BackStory believes ability to pay, and adaptive needs, should never present a barrier to experiencing the joy and confidence-building magic of theater. Our youth leadership program supports this mission through peer mentoring and opportunities to grow in leadership with the guidance of our artistic instructors through teaching and production opportunities. The company is deeply committed to providing a safe, inclusive space for all. While BackStory has produced some theatre with adult actors in the past, we are delighted to fully launch, Wellspring, our adult theater extension focused on supporting local creatives, bringing marginalized voices to the front of the conversation, and nurturing emerging works from local artists. We are honored to present There Will Be Light as our inaugural production!