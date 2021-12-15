Aziz Ansari Comes to Paramount Theatre, January 15

Comedy Works Entertainment presents Aziz Ansari: LAST MINUTE TOUR coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver on Saturday, January 15th at 7:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 17th at 12:00pm at ParamountDenver.com.

The event organizer is requiring that all attendees of this event must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least 14 days past the final vaccination dose) OR have received a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72-hours prior to entering the venue. More information can be found at ParamountDenver.com.

Aziz Ansari is an award-winning actor, director, writer and comedian. He co-created, writes, directs, and stars in the Netflix original series MASTER OF NONE for which he has won two Emmy's for Outstanding Comedy Writing, a Golden Globe for Best Actor, as well as Emmy and DGA Award nominations for his directing. The series also received the Peabody and AFI Awards for both seasons. In 2019, he released his 5th standup for Netflix entitled RIGHT NOW directed by Spike Jonze to critical acclaim and a Grammy nomination. He is also known for co-starring in NBC's "Parks and Recreation," and for being one of the few headlining comedians ever to sell out Madison Square Garden.