Aspen Area Theaters, Such as The Isis, Wheeler Opera House and Belly Up, Remain Closed Despite Being Allowed to Reopen

According to Aspen Daily News, theaters in the Aspen area are remaining closed, despite being allowed to reopen in Pitkin County.

The order, which was released on May 23, requires each theater to be disinfected between movie showings and to keep a log showing that high touch surfaces and bathrooms are disinfected every two hours. Patrons also must remain 6 feet apart.

The Isis Theatre is planning to open sometime in July, but its team is still working out details.

Natalie Eig, vice president of communications for Los Angeles-based Metropolitan Theatres Corp., which owns the Isis, said of reopening, "It felt like an eternity and now all of a sudden it's here."

Another issue they're facing is that there are no new films being released right now.

"There is no product as far as films right now. The studios are not releasing new product until July," Eig said. "That's the harder part. That we work based on the L.A. timeframe, not the rest of the country."

Wheeler Opera House also screens movies as part of its overall offerings, but the venue plans to remain shut through the summer.

Nancy Lesley, interim executive director of the Wheeler Opera House, said it just doesn't make sense to reopen yet.

"Each person would need to stay six feet away from the next. A large facility becomes pretty small when you take these two factors into account. Without knowing the relationship of the patrons ... seating and configuring seating becomes almost impossible," Lesley said.

Belly Up is a live performance venue in the area that has chosen to remain closed as well. The first show with tickets available for purchase is Pat Green, scheduled for July 19.

Read more on Aspen Daily News.

