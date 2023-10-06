Ashley Gavin Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square and South at the Landmark This Month

Performances run October 12-15.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

Ashley Gavin is a standup comedian based in New York City. She's been featured on Netflix is a Joke, Hulu, Comedy Central, but is best known for her viral crowd work videos on TikTok and her top charting podcast We’re Having Gay Sex.

Ashley is admired for her confidence, authenticity, and unrelenting energy on stage. She is the only angry lesbian beloved by all, including old, straight, white guys. If you don’t believe it, she was Carnival Cruise Line’s first openly gay comedian. She exploded on the internet this year by showcasing her rare ability to authentically engage and improvise with guests on her podcast and audience members while on stage.

VIP Tickets include preferred seating plus a Meet & Greet with Ashley!

Comedy Works has announced that Ashley Gavin will perform Downtown at Larimer Square and South at the Landmark.

Performance Dates: 

Thursday, October 12 / 7:30 PM / $30.00 - $50.00 / Larimer

Friday, October 13 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00 - $50.00 / Larimer

Saturday, October 14 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00 - $50.00 / Larimer

Sunday, October 15 / 7:00 PM / $30.00 - $50.00 / Landmark




