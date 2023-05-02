Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ali Siddiq Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square:

Performances are May 4-6.

May. 02, 2023  
Ali Siddiq Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square:

Ali Siddiq is stand-up comedian, public speaker, and writer out of Houston. Ali's unique style of stand-up began behind the walls of incarceration, an incubator for interesting experiences and good stories.

People received their first taste of Ali Siddiq when he appeared on HBO's Def Comedy Jam and Live from Gotham, and he was named Comedy Central's "#1 Comic to Watch." Ali impressed comedy enthusiasts by displaying his ability to captivate an audience with his Mexicans Got On Boots tale, a descriptive storytelling, with over 15 million views, of a prison riot on This is Not Happening, the first of three appearances. His stories continued with his half hour special, which premiered on Comedy Central. Immediately following the premier of that special, Comedy Central offered Ali an hour-special where he performed for inmates live in a Texas jail, sending Ali back to where it all started. The hour special, Ali Siddiq: It's Bigger Than These Bars, premiered on Comedy Central. Ali could be seen as a Top 5 finalist on NBC's Bringing the Funny.

Most recently, Ali could be seen as a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Comedy Works has announced that Ali Siddiq will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square:

Thursday May 4 / 8:00 PM / $26.00

Friday May 5 / 7:30 & 9:45 PM / $31.00

Saturday May 6 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $31.00




