Adam Ray Announced at Comedy Works Larimer Square, May 26- 28

Comedy Works has announced that Adam Ray will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

Adam Ray just wrapped Young Rock for NBC, the story of Dwanye "The Rock" Johnson's life.

Ray most recently starred in the indie comedy The Bellman and was seen on HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm and Arrested Development for Netflix, as well as season 2 of American Vandal. Ray was a regular on Lights Out with David Spade & currently on The Adam Carolla Show. Adam is known for his work opposite Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy in The Heat, as well as Spy and the reboot of Ghostbusters. Adam co-hosted the comedy game show Separation Anxiety on TBS with comedian Iliza Schlesinger, and has guest-starred on 2 Broke Girls, Workaholics, Silicon Valley and HBO's Ballers. Adam was also a cast member in the reboot of the sketch comedy franchise MADtv and played Joey McIntyre's manager on Return of the Mac.

Ray headlines the top comedy clubs in the country, and has been featured on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, as well as Adam Devine's House Party on Comedy Central. You can hear Adam's voice on cartoons like Dreamwork's Trolls, Adult Swim's Rick & Morty & Super Mansion. Adam also hosts the popular About Last Night podcast. His hilarious sketches and standup comedy clips have garnered over 50 million views on YouTube.

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.