2020 Urban Arts Fund Applications Open Next Monday

Denver Arts & Venues has announced that applications for 2020 Urban Arts Fund projects will open Monday, Feb. 17.

"What started out as a project to help alleviate graffiti has turned into an incredible collection of more than 300 pieces of art all over the city," said Urban Arts Fund administrator Mary Valdez. "We have drawn artists from Brazil, the Netherlands, Puerto Rico, Kuwait, Australia and more, not to mention the incredibly talented local artists who have created beauty where there used to be only empty walls."

Through the award-winning Urban Arts Fund (UAF), Denver draws locally, nationally and internationally-renowned artists who turn once vandalized walls into stunning works of art which fill communities with pride.

Denver Arts & Venues encourages emerging artists and artists representing marginalized communities to apply. Projects with well-planned youth development and community engagement components, projects in neighborhoods and city council districts which currently have few or no UAF projects, and first-time applicants will be given preference. Approved projects can receive between $2,000 and $8,000 in funding.

Applications will be accepted at www.CallForEntry.org through March 16, 11:59 p.m.

The UAF is a graffiti prevention and youth development program funded through Denver Arts & Venues which facilitates the creation of new murals in perpetually vandalized areas throughout the City and County of Denver. The UAF provides access to positive, creative experiences for youth and transforms dilapidated areas into well-tended and active community gathering spaces.

Since 2009, with the help of more than 4,500 youth and community participants, the UAF program has facilitated 330 new murals and has helped protect more than 500,000 square feet of walls from vandalism.

For more information on this and other Denver Public Art opportunities, please visit www.DenverPublicArt.org/For-Artists/#opportunities.





