New Musical MARGRETHE to Premiere in June, 2023

The newly written Danish musical, Margrethe, is a 50-year anniversary performance about the Queen of Denmark, created by the forces behind musical successes such as Atlantis, The Pillars of the Earth and The Daughter of Shame . The performance will have its world premiere in the summer of 2023 and play in Copenhagen, Odense, and Aarhus.

Mikkel Rønnow Musicals is proud today to be able to publish the first musical about HM Queen Margrethe II of Denmark. The musical Margrethe is published on the occasion of the regent's 50th anniversary and will be a large-scale Danish work, written and composed by the three-leaf clover Thomas Høg, Lasse Aagaard and Sune Svanekier and produced by Mikkel Rønnow Musicals. The premiere will take place on 23 June 2023 at the Queen's own "home court" - The Royal Theater, Gamle Scene, and later this summer the performance will be performed at the Odeon in Odense as part of HC Andersen Festivals from 17 August and at Musikhuset Aarhus from August 29 during Aarhus Festuge.



Margrethe is the story of HM Queen Margrethe's life from her birth, during the Occupation in 1940, to today. Impact in 80 years of Danish history experienced through the first female regent in Denmark for almost 600 years. A magnificent, epic and intimate journey through a lifetime about everything that has helped to shape a queen - both as a human being and as a regent.

From childhood with a father she adored. When, at the age of thirteen, she is told that she is to inherit the throne. The meeting with Henri and the happy moments with children and travel. The grief over the death of the father and the subsequent accession as regent. The New Year's speeches, the press, the critics and the lifelong love affair with the theater. The harsh treatment of the prince's husband and the parting with those he loves. The realization that deep passions, such as archeology and art, can be cultivated, but never fully lived out or recognized on an equal footing with others. This is the story of a man and a queen, where duty will always come first.



The performance will be an impressive set-up with 24 actors and singers on stage, 18 musicians in the orchestra pit, sumptuous costumes and an adventurous, spectacular scenography. The musical is directed by Mads M. Nielsen, who in recent years has distinguished himself as one of the country's most coveted musical directors with performances such as The Eternal Fire, Wild Witch, Tell Me on a Sunday , The Last 5 Years, and Elf.

Margrethe is written and composed by this decade's probably most successful Danish musical makers - the trio Thomas Høg, Lasse Aagaard and Sune Svanekier, who together have previously created the musical successes Skammerens Datter 1 and 2 , Jordens Søjler, Vildheks and most recently Den Evige Ild. The musical is produced by Mikkel Rønnow in collaboration with HC Andersen Festivals and Toca Records. The role of HM Queen Margrethe II is played by as many as four actresses of different ages. The entire cast will be presented at a press conference during the spring.

