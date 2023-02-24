Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HALFDAN'S SENSE AND NONSENSE is Now Playing at the Royal Danish Opera

Performances run through 5 March 2023.

Feb. 24, 2023 Â 
HALFDAN'S SENSE AND NONSENSE is Now Playing at the Royal Danish Opera

Unleash your imagination! You are invited on a wild and rambling ride through a fantasy universe where the moon is a fried egg, and the rocket landing module is inhabited by a ballerina. Here, forests of things stretch into the sky to become stardust. Imaginative curiosity generates tales of candy animals, aquarium fishermen, egg girls and chewing gum kings. Welcome to Halfdan's sprawling fables - a wonderful place to be!

Halfdan's Sense and Nonsense has been staged by set designer Julian Toldam Juhlin as a spectacular, imaginative 'visual rhyme' in partnership with director Anders Lundorph and with a new score by Sune SkuldbÃ¸l Vraa Nielsen.

Halfdan's Sense and Nonsense is performed in Danish.

Performances run through 5 March 2023.




Review: MISS SAIGON at Det Ny TEATER Photo
Review: MISS SAIGON at Det Ny TEATER
What did our critic think of MISS SAIGON at DET NY TEATER?
Mozarts Opera COSI FAN TUTTI is Now Playing at the Royal Danish Opera Photo
Mozart's Opera COSI FAN TUTTI is Now Playing at the Royal Danish Opera
Mozart skrev noget af sin smukkeste musik til CosÃ¬ fan tutte, der flyder over af iÃ¸refaldende arier og ensembler. CosÃ¬ fan tutte var den fÃ¸rste Mozartopera, der blev spillet i Danmark - det skete pÃ¥ Det Kongelige Teater i 1798.
Mozarts Opera COSI FAN TUTTI Comes to Royal Danish Opera Next Month Photo
Mozart's Opera COSI FAN TUTTI Comes to Royal Danish Opera Next Month
Mozart skrev noget af sin smukkeste musik til CosÃ¬ fan tutte, der flyder over af iÃ¸refaldende arier og ensembler. CosÃ¬ fan tutte var den fÃ¸rste Mozartopera, der blev spillet i Danmark - det skete pÃ¥ Det Kongelige Teater i 1798.
Mozarts Opera COSI FAN TUTTI to Play Royal Danish Opera in February Photo
Mozart's Opera COSI FAN TUTTI to Play Royal Danish Opera in February
Mozart skrev noget af sin smukkeste musik til CosÃ¬ fan tutte, der flyder over af iÃ¸refaldende arier og ensembler. CosÃ¬ fan tutte var den fÃ¸rste Mozartopera, der blev spillet i Danmark - det skete pÃ¥ Det Kongelige Teater i 1798.

More Hot Stories For You


HALFDAN'S SENSE AND NONSENSE is Now Playing at the Royal Danish OperaHALFDAN'S SENSE AND NONSENSE is Now Playing at the Royal Danish Opera
February 24, 2023

Unleash your imagination! You are invited on a wild and rambling ride through a fantasy universe where the moon is a fried egg, and the rocket landing module is inhabited by a ballerina. Here, forests of things stretch into the sky to become stardust. Imaginative curiosity generates tales of candy animals, aquarium fishermen, egg girls and chewing gum kings. Welcome to Halfdanâ€™s sprawling fables â€“ a wonderful place to be!
Mozart's Opera COSI FAN TUTTI is Now Playing at the Royal Danish OperaMozart's Opera COSI FAN TUTTI is Now Playing at the Royal Danish Opera
February 9, 2023

Mozart skrev noget af sin smukkeste musik til CosÃ¬ fan tutte, der flyder over af iÃ¸refaldende arier og ensembler. CosÃ¬ fan tutte var den fÃ¸rste Mozartopera, der blev spillet i Danmark - det skete pÃ¥ Det Kongelige Teater i 1798.
Mozart's Opera COSI FAN TUTTI Comes to Royal Danish Opera Next MonthMozart's Opera COSI FAN TUTTI Comes to Royal Danish Opera Next Month
January 30, 2023

Mozart skrev noget af sin smukkeste musik til CosÃ¬ fan tutte, der flyder over af iÃ¸refaldende arier og ensembler. CosÃ¬ fan tutte var den fÃ¸rste Mozartopera, der blev spillet i Danmark - det skete pÃ¥ Det Kongelige Teater i 1798.
Mozart's Opera COSI FAN TUTTI to Play Royal Danish Opera in FebruaryMozart's Opera COSI FAN TUTTI to Play Royal Danish Opera in February
January 29, 2023

Mozart skrev noget af sin smukkeste musik til CosÃ¬ fan tutte, der flyder over af iÃ¸refaldende arier og ensembler. CosÃ¬ fan tutte var den fÃ¸rste Mozartopera, der blev spillet i Danmark - det skete pÃ¥ Det Kongelige Teater i 1798.
ENTANGLED is Now Playing at Det KGL. TeaterENTANGLED is Now Playing at Det KGL. Teater
January 9, 2023

With ENTANGLED, you're invited into the world of fungi through a net of mycelium hidden deep underneath us. Performances run through 11 January.
share