HALFDAN'S SENSE AND NONSENSE is Now Playing at the Royal Danish Opera

Unleash your imagination! You are invited on a wild and rambling ride through a fantasy universe where the moon is a fried egg, and the rocket landing module is inhabited by a ballerina. Here, forests of things stretch into the sky to become stardust. Imaginative curiosity generates tales of candy animals, aquarium fishermen, egg girls and chewing gum kings. Welcome to Halfdan's sprawling fables - a wonderful place to be!

Halfdan's Sense and Nonsense has been staged by set designer Julian Toldam Juhlin as a spectacular, imaginative 'visual rhyme' in partnership with director Anders Lundorph and with a new score by Sune SkuldbÃ¸l Vraa Nielsen.

Halfdan's Sense and Nonsense is performed in Danish.

Performances run through 5 March 2023.