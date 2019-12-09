BroadwayWorld Denmark Awards Update: DJÆVELENS LÆRLING - Heltemus Production Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Denmark Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Denmark:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Frederik Espenhain - DJÆVELENS LÆRLING - Heltemus Production 39%

Kasper Dalsgaard - DEN EVIGE ILD - Bellevue Teatret 10%

Lars Mølsted - KLOKKEREN FRA NOTRE DAME - Fredericia Teater 9%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

Elliot Crosset Hove - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Østre Gasværk 45%

Kristoffer Helmuth - DEN MYSTISKE SAG OM HUNDEN I NATTEN - Odense Teater 17%

Simon Bennebjerg - DEN KRONISKE USKYLD - Det kongelig teater 16%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Christina Mørkøre - DJÆVELENS LÆRLING - Heltemus Production 25%

Isabel Schwartzbach - SPILLEMAND PÅ EN TAGRYG - Det Ny Teater 14%

Xenia Lach-Nielsen - DEN EVIGE ILD - Bellevue Teatret 12%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Mille Lehfeldt - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Østre Gasværk 100%

Best Musical (professional)

DJÆVELENS LÆRLING - Heltemus Production 30%

KLOKKEREN FRA NOTRE DAME - Fredericia Teater 20%

DEN EVIGE ILD - Bellevue Teatret 13%

Best Play (professional)

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Østre Gasværk 60%

DEN KRONISKE USKYLD - Det kongelig teater 24%

MR. MARMELADE - Odense teater 7%

Best scenography

KLOKKEREN FRA NOTRE DAME - Fredericia Teater 26%

TARZAN - Fredericia Teater 22%

DEN EVIGE ILD - Bellevue Teater 13%

Best Touring Show

DJÆVELENS LÆRLING - Heltemus Production 34%

KLOKKEREN FRA NOTRE DAME - Fredericia Teater 26%

TARZAN - Fredericia Teater 17%

Theater of the Year

Fredericia Teater 45%

Østre Gasværk 23%

Det Ny Teater 20%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles