Possum Point Players to Stage A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

Set to open Friday, April 22, the comedy, "A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder" was named Best Musical for 2014. It was the most nominated show of the season for Tonys, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards. Show dates are April 22, 23, 24, 29, 30 and May 1.

Tickets are $27 for adults and $25 for seniors and students. Tickets can be purchased at www.possumpointplayers or by calling the ticketline 302-856-4560. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 pm, and Sunday matinees are at 2:00 pm. Possum Hall is located at 441Old Laurel Road, Georgetown, DE.

With a sly wink and tongue firmly in cheek, "A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder" follows the tale of a young man of no means as he skips the corporate ladder to success and sets out to climb the family tree to a lofty position. The only problem is that he must eliminate a limb of the tree with each assent to the next level.

Cast as Montague Navarro, Steven Dow of Felton portrays a low-born working-class chap who discovers that he is actually a member of the aristocratic D'Ysquith family. He could even inherit the earldom of the landed gentry. All that stands between him and riches and reputation are eight other D'Ysquiths of varying age, interests and viability. Dow had to turn in Elf shoes and become a character who is developing a means to an end, or ending his relatives to become a man of means.

As relatives will, a host of D'Ysquiths all bear a familial resemble in life, and in a series of comedic deaths on stage at Possum Hall. This is carried off by Len Hedges-Goettl of Rehoboth Beach who fills the roles of all the family members costumed in trousers, cassock or skirt.

Providing the "Love" aspect in the Tony Award winning comedy are Julianna Markel of Smyrna/Felton as Sibella and Shelbie Thompson of Sharptown, MD, as Phoebe. Sibella is much-loved by Monty but remains a much-married mistress, and Phoebe, Monty's fiancé, is lovely and promises to be a convenient countess when he clears the path to his earldom.

A troupe of singing and dancing actors helps keep the diminishing D'Ysquiths in order and provides interlocutor information to everyone's past, present and potential future. Supporting the characters who are loved and those who are to be murdered are

Georgetown residents Cat Baker, Claudius Bowden and Matthew Jenkins, all members of the Ensemble; Greg Breitkreitz, Ensemble, Viola; Whitney Cook, Miss Barley/Ensemble, Selbyville; and Brian Flint, Ensemble, Ocean View.

Cheryl Graves, Miss Shingle/Ensemble, and Barb Hedges-Goettl, Ensemble, are both of Rehoboth Beach; and John Moller, Inspector Pinckney/Ensemble, is from Woodside. Rounding out the cast are Marsha Shull, Eugenia/Ensemble, Frankford; and Kenney Workman, Magistrate/Ensemble, Milford.

Director Jim Hartzell and Music Director Diane Trautman are from Georgetown and Choreographer Bliss Soucek is from Milford.