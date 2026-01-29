U.S. Premiere of GLORY RIDE Comes to Delaware Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Delaware Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Delaware & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Delaware Theatre Company will present the U.S. premiere of the musical Glory Ride. On stage from February 25 to March 15, 2026, Glory Ride is based on the true story of legendary Tour de France champion Gino Bartali. The musical – created by daughter-father team Victoria Buchholz and Todd Buchholz, and directed by Michael Bello – takes audiences on a thrilling ride of defiance, sacrifice, and hope. During World War II, Bartali led a secret life, conspiring with the Cardinal of Florence to save hundreds of persecuted innocents from Mussolini's Fascists. Cycling thousands of miles, this unlikely team pulled off an incredible heist, creating the fastest resistance network the world never knew about... until now.

Following a sold-out London debut from April to July 2023 at London’s Charing Cross Theatre, DTC is proud to present Glory Ride’s U.S. premiere, transporting audiences to the hills of Tuscany for an unforgettable emotional adventure.

"Glory Ride is a truly special story, and it has been exciting to watch it evolve,” shares Mimi Warnick, Producing Artistic Director of Delaware Theatre Company. “Audiences may know Gino Bartali as a celebrated cyclist, but his impact during World War II went far beyond sport. DTC is proud to produce this new musical and invite audiences to be part of its future.”

"Glory Ride isn't just a race. It's proof that one quiet act of courage can outrun evil," says Todd Buchholz.